The Bulgarian Slavi Kutchoukov was a part of the world financial elite at the Dubai FinTech Summit 2023

founded by Slavi Kutchoukov, was presented at the FinTech conference in Dubai (Dubai FinTech Summit 2023) on May 8-9. Kutchoukov displayed innovative products and services on its platform, including advanced AI algorithms for trading.

This is an outstanding recognition for the prosperous Bulgarian because the two-day event was the first-ever carried out in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) – the leading international financial hub in the region of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA). Roughly 5,000 chief executive officers and 100 exhibitors from all over the world took part in the conference. The inaugural summit was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

The Dubai FinTech summit is an unique communication and cooperation platform for startups, investors and industry leaders, offering a real opportunity to capitalise on the growing FinTech market in the region and beynd it. Almost 60% of the firms from the sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council are based in Dubai. The city is home to over 20% of the world’s FinTech business. In the MEASA region the industry is expected to double in value from USD135.9 bln in 2021 to USD266.9 bln in 2027.

The UAE is ready to embrace the cashless society among the Middle East and North African countries. According to the event’s co-host sponsor Visa, 52% of UAE consumers are already cashless or plan to be by 2024.

The two-day business contacts during the Dubai FinTech Summit 2023 offered an opportunity to create new relationships, extend the network of professionals, exchange ideas, and learn the latest developments in the field. Among the notable speakers were Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered; Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple; Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS Bank Singapore; Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Tempelton; and Brian Armstrong, CEO and Co-Founder of Coinbase.

The Dubai summit is an opportunity for businesses and governments to set a global benchmark for financial innovations, as it brings together world-renowned thinkers, policymakers, and decision-makers to work together and collaborate on developing crucial tools, regulations and, frameworks for the financial technologies and the whole financial sector.

Attendees took part in interactive discussions, debates, and chats, presided by some of the brightest minds in the sphere of financial technologies; sustainability; ESG; financial services, offered by non-financial institutions; Web3; crypto universe; wealth management; digital payments and open finance. The exhibition showed the latest trends and innovations in the FinTech sphere, including new products, services, and technologies.

During the insightful sessions, global leaders shared best practices in the FinTech-based applications in the financial services branch. The aim was to better understand the implications of these innovations on organizations, business operations and consumers.

SLEX’s participation in the inaugural Dubai FinTech Summit 2023 is a tremendous step towards announcing its groundbreaking approach to the world and expanding its global reach.

SLEX is a global platform for cryptocurrencies and commodities trading, focused on developing and making popular digital and blockchain-based asset trading. SLEX Exchange is a point of access to a server, which provides a link to the product ecosystem and also different ways for gains to the customers. SLEX Token is an additional tool of opportunities for every owner.