Турското посолство обяви, че не е имало нападение над страната, както обяви Запрянов

Твърденията, разпространявани в определени акаунти в социалните медии, че „американска военна база, разположена в Турция, е била ударена“, не са верни, обяви посолството на Турция в София.

В Турция няма военни бази, принадлежащи на чужда държава. Въздушното пространство, сухопътната територия, зоните под морска юрисдикция и военните съоръжения на Република Турция са изцяло под неин суверенитет и контрол. Не е имало нападение срещу нашата страна. Публикации, целящи да представят Турция като страна в регионални конфликти, представляват ясен акт на дезинформация.

Структурата за отбрана и сигурност на Турция, във всичките ѝ компоненти, остава напълно оперативна и развитието се следи в реално време от съответните институции. Силно се призовава обществеността да се въздържа от това да дава доверие на неоснователни твърдения и да взема предвид само официалните изявления, се казва още в съобщението.

По-рано днес служебният министър на отбраната Атанас Запрянов обяви, че са „изстреляни балистични ракети за първи път от територията на Иран към Турция – натовска държава“. „Събитията от тази сутрин променят коренно нашата оценка по отношение на военната операция на САЩ и Израел срещу Иран. Изстреляните балистични ракети за първи път от територията на Иран към Турция, натовска държава, както и провокацията отпреди няколко дни с изстреляните ракети към Кипър, променят коренно оценките, при които ние планирахме и обявихме, че няма непосредствена заплаха за територията на страната“, заяви военният министър.

Той съобщи още, че в 13:00 часа в Министерството на отбраната ще бъде проведено извънредно заседание за оценка на ситуацията.

„Ще извършим анализ на рисковете и заплахите, променените условия на конфликта, който вече излиза извън рамките на конфликт между три държави, засяга арабските страни, а както казах – и провокативни действия срещу натовска и европейска държава“, подчерта той.

Цялото съобщение от Турското посолство:

Turkiye’s Directorate of Communications’ DMM is sharing the facts with you: DMM is the “Disinformation Combat Center,” a unit under Türkiye’s Presidency’s Directorate of Communications that monitors and counters misinformation by issuing fact-checks and public clarifications.

TRUTH 1: Claims circulating on certain social media accounts, such as “Trump instructed Türkiye to attack Iran,” “Türkiye is part of a secret military plan against Iran,” and “Türkiye demanded the lifting of CAATSA sanctions in order to join the war against Iran,” are not true. Türkiye, in its capacity as a sovereign and independent state, exercises its exclusive authority in formulating and implementing its foreign policy and security decisions. Discourse suggesting otherwise is entirely unfounded and driven by malicious intent. There is no situation in which Türkiye would engage in a war against Iran or present any conditions -including the lifting of CAATSA sanctions – for such a purpose. The public is strongly advised not to lend credence to such content intended to manipulate public opinion.

TRUTH 2: Claims circulating on certain social media accounts alleging that “if the United Arab Emirates were to attack Iran, all locations in the UAE would become a legitimate target for Türkiye” are not true. No statement or assessment to this effect has been made by the official institutions of the Republic of Türkiye. Türkiye advocates a stance and policy that support the preservation of peace and stability based on diplomacy, dialogue, and international law, rather than the escalation of regional tensions. The public is kindly requested to rely only on official statements.

TRUTH 3: Claims circulating on certain social media accounts alleging that “a U.S. military base located in Türkiye has been struck” are not true. There are no military bases in Türkiye belonging to any foreign country. The airspace, land territory, maritime jurisdiction areas, and military facilities of the Republic of Türkiye are fully under its sovereignty and control. There has been no attack against our country. Posts seeking to portray Türkiye as a party to regional conflicts constitute a clear act of disinformation. Türkiye’s defence and security structure, in all its components, remains fully operational, and developments are being monitored in real time by the relevant institutions. It is strongly requested that the public refrain from giving credence to unfounded allegations and take into consideration only the official statements.