Валутен пазар

(Bloomberg) — German factory orders fell in January, signaling a potential weak spot in the recovery of Europe’s largest economy.

Orders, adjusted for seasonal swings and inflation, dropped 3.9 percent after a revised increase of 4.4 percent in December, data from the Economy Ministry in Berlin showed on Thursday. The typically volatile number compares with a median estimate of a 1 percent decline in a Bloomberg News survey. Orders slid 0.1 percent from a year earlier.

German economic growth accelerated in the fourth quarter as domestic spending benefited from lower oil prices and exporters were supported by a weaker euro, and the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing is likely to provide another boost. Even so, relatively weak external demand risks damping the expansion.

“Manufacturing activity in Germany appears to remain rather subdued in contrast to the surge in domestic retail and service-sector activity,” said Thomas Harjes, senior European economist at Barclays Plc in Frankfurt. “Softer demand from the U.S. and China, especially for vehicles, may partly explain the lack of better momentum in manufacturing.”

Domestic orders fell 2.5 percent and export orders slid 4.8 percent, led by a 9 percent slump in euro-zone orders, the ministry’s report showed. Orders for investment goods fell 4.2 percent, compared with a 0.6 percent decline for consumer items.

Upward Trend

January’s drop is largely a consequence of the relatively high increase in orders in the previous month and weaker bulk orders, the ministry said. The trend for orders and the industrial economy remains upward, it said.

The German economy is on track for growth of 0.3 percent in the first quarter, London-based Markit Economics estimated this week on the basis of its survey of purchasing managers.

Business confidence as measured by the Ifo Institute rose for a fourth month in February to the highest level since July, the unemployment rate held at a record low, and retail sales surged the most in seven years in January.

The ECB’s Governing Council meets on Thursday in Nicosia for one of its two meetings each year outside of its Frankfurt headquarters. It’ll announce its interest-rate decision at 1:45 p.m. German time, and President Mario Draghi will hold a press conference 45 minutes later where he’ll provide more details on the ECB’s private and public-sector asset-purchase plan.

Five Questions for Mario Draghi

Investors look for more details on the ECB's bond-buying program

European Central Bank policy makers meet in Cyprus today with investors expecting President Mario Draghi to flesh out details of the 1.1 trillion euro ($1.2 trillion) quantitative-easing plan he announced in January. Here are five questions traders are seeking answers to:

What will ECB-style QE look like?

When exactly this month the ECB will start buying sovereign bonds is front and center on investors' minds.

Draghi will also have to tell investors how the central bank intends to carry them out — directly or via reverse auctions. He may offer insight into how the ECB will calculate self-imposed limits of 25 percent of each bond issuance and 33 percent of any single country's debt. He is likely to be asked how transparent the central bank will be in reporting what it bought.

Some of the information that Draghi is set to provide officially have surfaced in policy makers' speeches in recent weeks. For example, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said purchases will follow the maturity profile present in the market, in order to minimize distortions. To avoid ambiguity that may raise volatility in turn, Draghi will want to clarify these and other points before the ECB's buying spree starts.

Will there be enough assets to buy?

Policy makers say they're confident the ECB will have no trouble spending 60 billion euros a month, as announced.

Some investors and analysts are not so sanguine, with those at Nomura International Plc compiling the chart below to show how long the ECB could buy for under the current framework.

Source: Nomura

"There have been growing concerns that the program could be too big for the bond market to absorb relative to net supply," Frederik Ducrozet, an economist at Credit Agricole SA in Paris, wrote in a report to clients. "The ECB might have to be very aggressive with its purchases."

Central banks in countries with small outstanding debt could soon run into the ceilings set by the ECB. Therefore, any hints on how those institutions can make up their quota, as well as debt of which European institutions and agencies is eligible, will be valuable.

How will the ECB evaluate QE success?

Draghi set a benchmark when he said QE would run through September 2016 or until the central bank sees "a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation" toward the ECB's goal of just under 2 percent. The ECB President will be questioned on other indicators to judge progress.

A signal in this sense might come from new economic forecasts. In December, the ECB saw inflation at 1 percent this year and 1.5 percent in 2016. With QE now worked into the technical assumptions, revisions to the projections may be significant. A gauge for 2017 will be available for the first time.

Will interest rates be tweaked?

Not a single economist polled by Bloomberg News predicts the ECB will change its interest rates. The main refinancing rate currently stands at 0.05 percent, the marginal rate at 0.3 percent and the deposit rate at minus 0.2 percent.

Central banks from Switzerland to Denmark have gone further. While both are using a deposit rate of minus 0.75 percent to stave off deposit inflows and currency appreciation, their bold steps beg the question whether the ECB has really reached the floor, and under which circumstances it could follow suit.

What about Greece?

Draghi will have to explain how he envisages to fund Greek banks. Ever since the ECB said after the victory of anti-bailout party Syriza in national elections that it would no longer accept Greek government debt as collateral, the country's lenders have relied on emergency liquidity assistance.

Now that the government in Athens reached a deal to extend its aid program until the end of June, policy makers will have to decide whether they're comfortable to reinstate a waiver that would allow banks to borrow money against junk-rated sovereign bonds, or whether they will prolong ELA support through the Greek central bank. The ECB will also have to take a stance on the government's push to issue more short-term debt to cover financing needs in the coming months.

Russia Has Its Bulls, Bears and Just About Everything in Between

These six charts show why Russia is polarizing analysts and investors

March 5, 2015

Ever since President Vladimir Putin initiated his foray into Ukraine last year, Russian financial markets have been swinging lower and higher with each twist and turn in the saga. The declines, of course, have been a lot more pronounced than the gains, but the last move — one that began in January — has been clearly up.

That last surge higher, highlighted by the ruble’s 12 percent advance since the end of January, has investors and analysts wondering what to make of Russian asset prices a year into the conflict.

Are they cheap at these levels, meaning the recent rebound is just the beginning of a sustained rally across all Russian markets? Or are the risks stemming from the conflict too great, making asset prices overvalued at today’s levels?

Here are three reasons to get behind each side of the argument.

The Bull Case:

1. Attractive interest rates: At 13.7 percent, two-year ruble-denominated bonds offer the highest yields among 45 countries tracked by Bloomberg. With the ruble showing signs of stability, it creates a window for investors to park their money in Russia and pocket the higher interest-rate payments.

"It's the right time to look for bargains," Ankur Patel, chief investment officer at Birmingham, Alabama-based R-Squared Macro, said in a March 2 phone interview. "If you're looking at interest rates abroad, you really can't find something with that appeal."

2. Limited debt and high reserves: Russian government debt at about 16 percent of gross domestic product is the fourth-lowest among 53 countries tracked by the International Monetary Fund. While foreign reserves have declined to an eight-year low of $365 billion, they will cover all of the upcoming payments on government, corporate and bank loans for the next two years, according to Bank Rossii data.

“Russia’s fundamentals are strong given the external reserves they have on the balance sheet and the low debt-GDP level,” Bob Maes, who helps oversee $4.9 billion in developing nation securities at KBC Asset Management SA, said by phone from Luxembourg.

3. Low price-to-earnings multiples: While Russian stocks often trade at a discount to their global peers because of investor concerns about corporate governance, they are even cheaper now by historical standards. The Micex Index is valued at 5.9 times earnings for the next 12 months, or 51 percent below the average of emerging markets, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The mean discount for the past five years was 44 percent.

“PE multiples are at some of the most depressed levels you’ve seen over the last 15 years,” said R-Squared’s Patel.

The Bear Case:

4. Economic contraction: The military conflict in Ukraine, collapsing oil prices and international sanctions have pushed Russia to the brink of a recession. Gross domestic product is expected to contract 4 percent this year, according to the median estimate of 44 analysts and economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Plunging growth spurred Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s Investors Service to cut the nation’s credit rating to below investment grade for the first time in over a decade earlier this year.

Morgan Stanley lowered its recommendation on Russian assets to underweight from neutral this week, saying their world-beating rallies will end as the central bank cuts interest rates and the economy shrinks.

5. Extreme currency volatility: While the ruble has recovered some of its losses, it’s still the most volatile currency in the world, making it difficult to invest in local assets. Three-month implied volatility, which reflects expectations for currency swings, has jumped to 30 percent from 12 percent a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Based solely on economic fundamentals, the assets look attractive,” Paul Denoon, who oversees $25 billion of emerging-market debt at New York-based AllianceBernstein Holding LP, said by phone on March 3. “But there is still quite a significant amount of political risk. That makes investing a lot more uncertain.”

6. Geopolitical risk: Violence in Ukraine has largely subsided since a truce was struck last month, providing a respite to the conflict that has killed more than 6,000 people, according to estimates from the United Nations.

Even so, the U.S. has now extended for another year the targeted sanctions it imposed in March 2014 over Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Capital is already scarce as local companies and households move money abroad amid the uncertainty. Net capital outflows reached a record $152 billion last year. Moody’s estimates that number will rise to a total of $400 billion in two years.

“The Kremlin is in charge of allocating capital,” John-Paul Smith, the founder of Ecstrat, a London-based research firm, and a former Deutsche Bank AG strategist, said by phone. “It’s difficult to talk about what is priced in and what isn’t priced in.”

Polish Central Bank Cuts Rate by Half-Point to Record Low

(Bloomberg) — Poland’s central bank cut borrowing costs more than estimated in what economists described as a last attempt to nudge the economy away from a deflationary spiral.

The Monetary Policy Council lowered its benchmark seven-day reference rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 percent, a record low. Eleven of 36 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted the half-point cut, 23 forecast a 25 basis-point reduction, while two predicted no change.

Rate setters had hesitated to join their global peers in monetary easing since they last cut borrowing costs by 50 basis points in October, in part because falling prices didn’t stall Poland’s economy. Opposition to easing may have been overcome by the central bank’s latest staff projections, which probably showed deflation persisting two or even three quarters longer than previously forecast, according to Grzegorz Ogonek, a Warsaw-based economist at ING Bank Slaski SA.

“We’re assuming this is the end,” Ogonek said by phone. “The Monetary Policy Council evidently decided to go for a deep cut before the economy reverses direction.’

The zloty slipped 0.2 percent to 4.1744 per euro at 2:40 p.m. in Warsaw, while the yield on the two-year government bond fell 5 basis points to 1.58 percent.

The central bank predicted inflation would average 1.1 percent on an annual basis this year in previous staff projections published in November. Most commercial banks have since revised their estimates and now see price growth below zero through at least the first half of 2015.

Prices Fall

The Finance Ministry has done likewise. After predicting inflation of 1.2 percent in 2015, it now believes consumer prices ‘‘will probably fall on average this year,’’ the ministry’s Chief Economist Ludwik Kotecki said on Feb. 25.

The 10-member Monetary Policy Council didn’t use the word ‘‘deflation” in its official statements until January, as Governor Marek Belka and other rate-setters predicted the decline in consumer prices wouldn’t be sustained or persist into 2015. In January, however, deflation deepened to 1.3 percent, more than analysts’ estimate and the 1 percent decline in December.

The three-month Warsaw Interbank Offered Rate, which commercial banks charge each other to borrow over the period, has declined 25 basis points so far this year as evidence accumulates that deflation will persist.

Policy Conundrum

The central bank has missed its 2.5 percent inflation target for more than two years and has even undershot the lower end of its tolerance range, set at 1.5 percent, for 24 months. Price growth dropped below zero in July, starting the country’s longest stretch of deflation since the statistics office started publishing monthly data in the 1980s.

Poland’s economy expanded 3.1 percent from a year earlier in the fourth quarter. While that’s the slowest pace in 2014, it also capped the fastest full-year expansion in three years as deflation helped increase disposable incomes and consumer confidence.

Policy makers were thus confronted with a conundrum, Belka told reporters on Feb. 4. While falling prices help boost consumption, “persistent deflation may be detrimental,” causing a textbook reaction to deflation. The governor stressed that Poland had “never experienced” deflation in its 25 years as a free-market economy and the potential negative consequences can’t be ruled out.

‘No Point’

Belka lost two rate-cut motions in November by 4-6 margins after Elzbieta Chojna-Duch, who’d never failed to back monetary easing at a previous meetings which resulted in decisions, unexpectedly sided with the Council’s hawks. At subsequent news conferences, Belka reiterated that he saw room for more rate cuts. He needs at least a 5-5 deadlock to exercise his tie-breaking vote.

“There’s no point in dragging out rate cuts as the economic outlook improves,” Michal Dybula, chief economist at BNP Paribas SA in Warsaw, said by phone before the decision. “Cutting deeply makes up for the inaction of previous months.”

Shadow Banks Could Take $11 Billion Annual Profit, Goldman Says

(Bloomberg) — The U.S. shadow-banking system could take at least $11 billion of annual profit away from traditional lenders as competition intensifies over the next five years, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The emergence of non-bank lenders like asset managers and companies such as LendingClub Corp. and CommonBond Inc. is creating more competition for large banks, analysts Ryan M. Nash and Eric Beardsley said in a report. Tougher regulation, including capital rules and technological advances are driving the rise in shadow banking, they said.

“We expect the competitive landscape to shift over the next five to 10 years, with new entrants emerging and some activities moving out of the banking system,” the Goldman Sachs analysts said. “Banks earned about $150 billion in 2014, and we estimate $11 billion plus,” or 7 percent of annual profit could be at risk from these new sources of credit over the next five-plus years, it said.

Online lenders in the U.S. are challenging banks, which have dominated the loans industry historically. The startups tend to offer loans at lower interest rates than large banks because they operate with lower infrastructure costs and can reduce risk by gathering more information on borrowers and filtering out those most likely to default.

CommonBond, a New York-based online student-loan company, said on Feb. 5 that Nelnet Inc. invested an undisclosed amount, while providing at least $150 million to finance more loans. It’s the latest online lender to gain more funds, following the initial public offering in December of LendingClub, which helped pioneer the market for peer-to-peer borrowing.

“Emerging players will force the incumbents to change competitive behavior,” Goldman Sachs said. “We would expect pricing of products to adjust, driving potentially lower returns.”

U.S. service sector activity ticks up in February

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A gauge of growth in the U.S. services sector was modestly stronger than expected in February, helped as an index on employment rebounded from recent weakness.

The Institute for Supply Management on Wednesday said its services index was 56.9 in February, up slightly from 56.7 in January. Analysts were looking for a reading of 56.5, according to a Reuters poll.

The survey's employment index jumped to 56.4 from 51.6, moving from its lowest level since February 2014 to its highest level since October. One component, prices, rose but stayed under the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction, while two other components – order backlogs and imports – returned to expansionary territory after a recent contraction.

The rise in the overall index came despite a deceleration in business activity. That subindex fell to 59.4 from 61.5.

Fed's Evans wants no rate hikes until early 2016

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve should wait until next year before raising interest rates or risk undermining the very recovery it has helped engineer, a top U.S. central banker said on Wednesday.

"Given uncomfortably low inflation and an uncertain global environment, there are few benefits and significant risks to increasing interest rates prematurely," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told the Lake Forest-Lake Bluff Rotary Club. A rate hike will be not be appropriate until "early 2016," he told reporters afterward.

Evans, a voting member this year on the Fed's policy-setting panel, stands nearly alone at the central bank with that view.

Many of his colleagues have said they are open to, if not eager for, rate hikes to begin as soon as June, and investors are keenly focused on whether Fed policymakers this month will open a door to that possibility by removing a vow to be "patient" in raising rates.

Perhaps surprisingly, Evans suggested he would not necessarily oppose such a tweak.

"What’s important is that our Fed communications convey a sufficient amount of conditionality," he told reporters. "There are different ways of writing the language that convey that conditionality, and you know, I can view those as acceptable."

Still, Evans said, "June is a little bit early" to be confident that inflation, now well below the Fed's 2 percent target, is heading higher. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said last month she would want to be "reasonably" confident on the inflation outlook before raising rates.

Even if the Fed keeps rates at their near-zero level until next year, Evans said, inflation probably will not reach the Fed's goal until the end of 2018. If his forecast proves wrong and the economy begins to run too hot, too fast, he said, the Fed would have "ample time" to raise rates moderately to head off excessively high inflation.

Evans said he expects the U.S. economy to grow at a 3 percent pace over the next couple of years, generating job gains of over 200,000 a month for some time.

But that is not enough to justify raising rates, he said. Unemployment, at 5.7 percent, is still above the 5 percent he believes is sustainable for the economy in the longer run.

More importantly, inflation is much too low, he said.

Before raising rates, he said, he would like to see core inflation, market-based inflation expectations and wages rise.

Euro hits 11-year low on policy divergence

Roger Blitz

The euro sank to its lowest level against the dollar in more than 11 years ahead of the release of data that will provide further clues to the strength of the US economy.

The single currency was at one point down by nearly 1 per cent in Wednesday trading, touching $1.1066 — a low not plumbed since September 2003.

Traders are anticipating two key announcements. At a European Central Bank meeting tomorrow, president Mario Draghi will flesh out the details of his quantitative easing [QE] programme to stimulate the struggling eurozone economy.

But currency analysts say traders will be watching closely the release of US job creation data on Friday.

Pointers to those numbers came on Wednesday with publication of US private sector employment data, showing 212,000 jobs created in February, the sixth straight month of gains.

Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank, said if the US data continue to show jobs growth of recent levels, downward pressure on the euro should persist.

“We are still in an environment where the ECB wants to begin its QE programme, and it’s going to keep the euro quite weak for quite some time,” said Mr Kinsella.

The dollar is continuing to strengthen, underpinned by the Federal Reserve’s plan to tighten monetary policy, in contrast to the easing policies of other major central banks.

The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of other major currencies, hit new 11-year highs, rising 0.6 per cent to 95.99.

Barclays said buoyant US yields were helping to provide buying interest in the dollar. The spread of US government 10-year yields over their German equivalents is at its widest level since the 1980s, according to Bloomberg data — another boost for the dollar over the euro.

Markit’s eurozone composite output index, which combines services and industry readings, hit 53.3 in February — up from 52.6 a month ago.

But Mr Kinsella said while there were signs of improvement, eurozone expectations were still low.

“There is not a lot to go against [the expectation of] a weaker euro,” he said. “Is it going to make a material impact on broader employment and inflation metrics in the eurozone?”

Kathleen Brooks of Forex.com said from a technical perspective, the euro had broken through the previous low of the year of $1.1098, which “opens the way to potential further downside” and towards the psychological level of $1.10.

Jameel Ahmad, chief market analyst at FXTM, said the euro’s decline was driven by the acceptance that issues such as stagnant economic growth and deflation were “not going to be exiting the horizon anytime soon”.

Also weighing on investor sentiment was concern over whether Greece would meet its debt obligations, said Mr Ahmad.

Euro Sinks to 11-Year Low Before ECB Meeting as Growth Diverges – 4 март

(Bloomberg) — The euro dropped to the weakest level since 2003 as reports showed Europe’s economic-growth outlook diverging from the U.S. as the European Central Bank prepares to add monetary stimulus through bond purchases.

The 19-nation currency fell for a fifth day as traders waited for the ECB to provide more details on its quantitative-easing program at a meeting Thursday. Services growth in the euro area fell short of analysts’ estimates last month. A gauge of the dollar rose as data showed U.S. service businesses expanded and American companies added more than 200,000 jobs for a 13th straight month.

“This is going to keep us on this track of euro weakening,” said Steven Wieting, global chief investment strategist at Citigroup Inc.’s private bank. Dollar strength “is very much a consensus trade, but I do think it’s fundamentally heading in that direction even if there are setbacks.”

The euro fell 0.9 percent to $1.1074 at 3:32 p.m. New York time and reached $1.1062, the lowest since September 2003. The dollar was little changed at 119.74 yen.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which tracks the greenback against 10 major peers, rose 0.4 percent to 1,179.32, on pace for its highest close in more than 10 years.

U.S. economic reports are being scrutinized by traders and policy makers alike as the Fed moves toward raising borrowing costs for the first time since 2006. The central bank will look at data to inform its decision on the timing of any interest-rate increase, Chair Janet Yellen told Congress last week.

Rate Speculation

The odds of a higher rate by the Fed’s December meeting were about 77 percent, according to futures data, versus a 63 percent chance that was seen at the end of January. The target for the federal funds rate has been at virtually zero since 2008 to support the economic recovery.

Most of the U.S. economy continued to expand from January through mid-February, with consumer spending rising and manufacturing gaining, the Fed’s Beige Book business survey said Wednesday. Policy makers meet next March 17-18.

The Institute for Supply Management’s non-manufacturing index rose to 56.9 from January’s 56.7, the Tempe, Arizona-based group said. A gauge above 50 shows growth. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey called for 56.5. U.S. companies added 212,000 jobs last month, according to Roseland, New Jersey-based ADP Research Institute.

European Economy

In the euro region, a purchasing managers’ index for services industries was 53.7 in February