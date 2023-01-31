These Will Be the World’s 20 Largest Economies in 2030

France Inc. Bristles Over Law Giving Votes to Select Few

Billionaire Vincent Bollore and France’s Socialist government aren’t obvious bedfellows, yet the two have found common cause in trying to secure double-voting rights for long-term French investors.

The government’s determination to force compliance with its “Florange Law” — promising extra voting power to those owning stocks for more than two years — became apparent last week when it increased its stake in Renault SA to scupper the carmaker’s attempt to avoid making the change.

While other big French companies will also try to block the measures at annual meetings starting this week, Bollore has emerged as a supporter. Owner of a 14.5 percent stake in Vivendi SA, the Breton businessman wants to use the double-voting rights to give him greater control over the Paris-based media company.

“The French state believes in long-term shareholding,” Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with RTL radio station on April 9. “Bollore, in his battle for Vivendi, is going in the same direction and has my full support.”

The difficulty for the minister is that Bollore’s enthusiasm for a measure designed to counter investor “short-termism” and hostile takeovers isn’t shared by all of his fellow business leaders.

French shareholder meetings start with Vinci SA on Tuesday and 11 CAC 40 Index companies, from Vinci, L’Oreal SA and Cap Gemini SA to BNP Paribas SA and Credit Agricole SA, are set to propose extraordinary motions to shareholders to oppose the new obligation.

State Meddling

Their opposition reflects a desire to stick to the “one share, one vote” principle preferred by many investment funds, as well as concern from some that the French state could use the measure to increase its meddling in companies where it owns a stake, according to Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Gregory Elders.

“The only interest of double voting rights is to allow the taking control of companies without having to own a majority of the shares,” Vinci Chief Executive Officer Xavier Huillard said in an interview on Monday.

“You’re creating two kinds of shareholders,” said Denis Branche, partner and fund manager at Paris-based PhiTrust Active Investors, which owns Vivendi shares and opposes the Florange law. “You need proportionality between the number of shares and the voting rights.” Moreover, in France only registered shareholders will get the double votes, which Branche said penalized individuals who invest through banks or funds.

The government is expected to win its fight with Renault after saying it will increase the state’s stake to 19.7 percent (with 23.2 percent voting rights), ahead of a vote at the carmaker’s annual meeting on April 30. Renault’s motion is to modify its by-laws by instituting the one-share, one-vote principle, but it needs more than two-thirds of shareholder support to block the Florange Law.

GDF Stymied

GDF Suez is set to present a similar motion, though it’s unlikely to succeed as the French state owns 33 percent of the energy company.

“Many institutional investors believe that the principle of ‘one share, one voice’ should be restored even as the Florange law lays down the basis for double-voting rights,” Chief Executive Officer Gerard Mestrallet said in February. “I wanted to allow shareholders to be heard.”

International proxy advisers such as ISS as well as French ones such as Proxinvest oppose the measures.

PhiTrust has been at the forefront of the investor battle against the legislation, saying it damages the rights of minority shareholders. Its campaign has the backing of 19 investors in countries from Germany to the U.K. and Switzerland that manage 2.3 trillion euros ($2.4 trillion) in assets.

Vivendi Targeted

Vivendi is one of PhiTrust’s targets, with a resolution to block the change filed ahead of the company’s annual meeting on April 17 and backed by investors including Amundi SA, Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management and the California Public Employees’ Retirement System.

Peter Schoenfeld, whose P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owns about 1 percent of Vivendi and just ended a dispute with Bollore over dividends, said he’d join the billionaire in voting against PhiTrust’s resolution.

While France — fueled by anger about being unable to stop steel furnace closures by ArcelorMittal — has gone further than most in legislating, double-voting does happen elsewhere in Europe. After an investor rebellion, Italy backtracked recently from a law that would have made it easier to create similar “loyalty shares.”

Double-voting was previously an option available to French companies, but the new legislation means it is now the standard practice and boards wanting to stick to “one share, one vote” will have to win shareholder support.

“We’re one of the very few countries to have this kind of rule,” said Hubert Segain, a partner at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills. “It’s a power game. This allows anchoring companies so that there are fewer hostile bids from belligerent shareholders.”

Shadow Banks and Secret Insurance

Matt Levine

Apr 13, 2015 8:33 AM EDT

By Matt Levine – ~Matt Levine is a Bloomberg View columnist writing about Wall Street and the financial world. He is a former investment banker, mergers and acquisitions lawyer, and high school Latin teacher.

Specific Electric.

A lot has been written, some of it by me, about General Electric's announcement on Friday that it will get rid of most of its GE Capital business. One theme is that Dodd-Frank is working: Regulations intended to limit and shrink and de-risk big interconnected financial institutions are doing that. Mike Konczal argues that GE's move shows that Dodd-Frank successfully cut off the regulatory arbitrage that formerly encouraged the growth of shadow banks, and that status as a "systemically important financial institution" is not, as some argue, a gift to banks or a permanent promise of bailouts, but rather something that banks and shadow banks want to get out of. Here is Paul Krugman on GE Capital as shadow bank. Peter Eavis points out that GE Capital's weakness was its reliance on wholesale funding, and here at Bloomberg View, Justin Fox argues that "If it’s going to be increasingly difficult for large, wholesale-funded financial companies to generate acceptable returns, then it's not just GE that will be under pressure to divest and shrink." On the other hand, Antony Currie says that it would be very difficult for a big actual bank to follow in GE's de-SIFI-ing footsteps; that path is really only available for shadow banks.

Here is a look at GE's decision-making and deal process, which, it goes almost without saying, involved JPMorgan's Jimmy Lee, who advised GE along with Blair Effron of Centerview. GE's sale of much of its real estate portfolio to the Blackstone Group was done without an auction: GE's advisers on the real estate sale — who, in this fee-splitting world, were not JPMorgan and Centerview but rather Bank of America and Kimberlite Advisors — "called the head of Blackstone’s team, Jonathan D. Gray, and offered him the opportunity to buy exclusively, as long as he was willing to move fast and pay up." He did. Here are the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal on Blackstone's (and Gray's) increasing prominence in real estate, highlighted by this deal.

Other takeaways: "The conglomerate’s so-called repatriation of its foreign earnings, which will mean taking a $6 billion tax hit, is notable in an era when corporate America has bellowed loudly for an overhaul of the tax code." "GE could retake throne as king of all dividend stocks." Oh and I guess now it has to run an industrial business.

Captive reinsurance.

Here's a big fun New York Times article about captive reinsurance. Here's how I understand captive reinsurance:

•Life insurers have reserve requirements that are either appropriately conservative or way too high, depending on whom you ask.

•Life insurers can reduce their reserve requirements by buying reinsurance.

•If the reinsurer has lower reserve requirements than the original insurer (as it often does), then this transaction reduces overall reserve requirements.

•That's just classic regulatory arbitrage.

•What makes it "captive," and delightful, is that the original insurer owns the reinsurer, and can reduce its own capital requirements just by shifting papers around.

What is fascinating about this is that it's not just insurance companies who think that the reserve requirements are too high; it's many insurance regulators, too, which is why they knowingly allow this. The Iowa insurance commissioner is a big fan, and he tells the Times that captive reinsurance is "a pragmatic approach to address the nationally recognized problem of redundant reserves." But I mean no, it's a crazy approach. The pragmatic approach would be to have reserve requirements that you think are appropriate, and then enforce them. Setting reserve requirements too high and then arbitraging them away is … look, obviously I find it delightful, but it's really no way to run a railroad.

Bank mutual funds are bad.

Or might be bad, one story of this story is that there is a measurement problem. "Most of the funds run by each of the four largest banks in the business — Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo — have underperformed their basic benchmarks over the last 10 years, according to analysis of industry data done for The New York Times by Morningstar." That's just an unweighted list of funds, so if you have a tiny underperforming fund, that cancels out a giant outperforming fund. But "When Goldman and other banks discuss the performance of their funds, they tend to use statistics that are weighted by how much money is in each of the funds at the time of measurement," which look better for their funds, but which "skews the figures to where money is now, even if the money just entered top-performing funds and did not experience recent gains." I am not an expert on measuring mutual fund performance but it feels like the right way would be to weight performance by the amount of client money that actually experienced that performance?

Anyway, assuming that bank mutual funds underperform non-bank mutual funds, what is the takeaway? You could tell a couple of overlapping stories:

•Asset management is an actual business, and companies that specialize in it are better than big banks that just drop in on it casually.

•If you run an independent asset management business, you have to compete on price and/or performance. If you run a bank, you compete by cross-selling unwitting banking/brokerage/whatever clients on your overpriced and underperforming asset-management products.

•People worry about banks (1) being too risky and (2) swindling customers, but those worries are in tension with each other. Overpriced asset management is a great business to be in, from the standpoint of recurring revenue, low capital intensity, limited risk, etc. But, y'know.

“It’s a good business for them — but that doesn’t mean it is a good investment,” said Larry Swedroe, director of research at Buckingham Asset Management.

(Disclosure: I used to work at Goldman Sachs and have a couple of bank-run mutual funds in my 401(k), though, as we've discussed, I'm mostly a Vanguard index fund kind of guy.)

Regulation and skew.

Two broad stories of modern finance are:

•Post-crisis regulations on banks — capital requirements, limits on proprietary trading — have cut down on market making in fixed-income markets and reduced liquidity.

•None of this affects equity markets at all, because equity market-making is not capital intensive and is dominated by non-banks.

But here is a story about how bank regulations seem to have increased options skew in equity markets, because options market-making is still dominated by banks, and is still capital-intensive, so banks are taking on less risk than they used to and that is showing up in market prices.

Sovereign debt.

Mark Weidemaier and Mitu Gulati write at Credit Slips about Russia's potential veto over the International Monetary Fund financial aid package for Ukraine. The concern is that "IMF policy forbids 'lending into arrears' to official bilateral creditors," and Ukraine owes Russia money and hasn't paid it, so Russia might be able to block IMF aid to Ukraine. Weidemaier and Gulati take the other side of this, arguing that Russia may not be an "official bilateral creditor" because of the structure of its debt, that Ukraine has offsetting claims against Russia that may cancel the arrears, and that anyway "It would be quite extraordinary for the Fund to allow one of its members to block a rescue package when the member is involved in armed conflict with the recipient government." It seems to me that letting Russia block a Ukraine IMF bailout can't really be the right answer, so it's encouraging that actual sovereign-debt experts think the IMF will get to a different answer

Elsewhere, here is Felix Salmon's interview with Arturo Porzecanski, who is unimpressed by Argentina's negotiations with its creditors. And here's a New York Fed blog post whose headline includes the phrase "the Most Fantastic Financial Swindle of All Time," so, you know, click:

As happens, the lax underwriting, poor information, and general speculative fever invited fraud. The starkest example was Gregor MacGregor, a Scottish adventurer who had fought for Venezuela in its war of independence against Spain. Upon his return to England, MacGregor toured the wealthiest drawing rooms of London touting the vast resources, civil service, and army of the entirely fictional Central American principality of Poyais (see map above). So convincing was MacGregor that he was able to float a large bond issue on the London Stock Exchange in 1822. As evidence of the information gaps during the bubble, Neal notes that mythical Poyais was able to borrow at yields barely higher than those charged real countries like Peru, Chile, and Colombia.

I read that and thought, I mean, there are probably some real countries today whose spreads should be wider than a fictional country. The fictional-country 10-year would be a good benchmark for distressed sovereign debt.

Things happen.

People are worried about bond market liquidity. Jana Partners wants to break up Qualcomm. Marty Lipton still doesn't like activist hedge funds. Wells Fargo is getting more investment-bank-y. Almost half of Harvard economics majors go into finance, laments a Harvard economics professor. Financial services employees are miserable. The IMF on Islamic finance. "Man accidentally wears polo shirt to surprise meeting with Obama." Oxford Cambridge Goat Race.

Рussia Recalls $245 Million From IFC Fund After Sanctions

Russia is pulling $245 million from a fund run by the International Finance Corp. as sanctions imposed over Ukraine halt investment by the member of the World Bank Group.

Vnesheconombank anticipates the return of $203 million by the end of June after requesting its money back from the IFC Russian Bank Capitalization Fund last October, the state development lender known as VEB said April 10 in an e-mailed reply to questions. The Finance Ministry this year asked the government to allow it to withdraw about $42 million, Sergey Storchak, a deputy finance minister, said in an interview.

With its finances squeezed by sanctions and an almost 50 percent drop in the price of oil in the past year, Russia is extricating itself from the $550 million fund created in partnership with the IFC in 2012 to invest in local banks. The move marks the first time that Russia pulled its money from a “multinational” fund since sanctions were imposed and the crisis began, according to Igor Lojevsky, a former deputy chairman at Deutsche Bank AG for eastern Europe who now works at a New York-based fund.

“If the fund isn’t finding areas for investment — the money is usually returned to investors,” said Lojevsky, who’s also a supervisory board member at Russia’s diamond monopoly OAO Alrosa. “There’s nothing surprising.”

On Hold

The spreading fallout from the conflict in Ukraine limited access to global financial markets for Russian banks under sanctions, including VEB. The development lender, which estimates its loss at 140 billion rubles ($2.6 billion) last year, has asked the government for 330 billion rubles of financing in 2015.

The fund has made no investments since funneling $82 million into two banks in 2012. Nezhdana Bukova, a spokeswoman for the IFC in Moscow, declined to comment further.

Without suspending its operations in Russia, the IFC hasn’t approved financing for any projects in the country since last May. The World Bank said in September that there was no agreement to proceed with any plans in Russia.

“This year isn’t the best time to attempt to earn money investing in medium-sized banks,” Dmitriy Monastyrshin, an analyst at PAO Promsvyazbank in Moscow, said by e-mail. “The increasing borrowing costs are limiting margins, non-performing loans are rising and profits are declining.”

Deficit Widens

The Group of Seven nations have more than 40 percent of votes on the bank’s board. Russia was suspended from the Group of Eight major industrial powers a year ago for its actions in Ukraine.

“Shareholders have made it clear to them and the World Bank that no work should take place in Russia for now,” probably as a result of the sanctions, Storchak said. The money “isn’t working, so why is it there?”

Russia is at risk of running its biggest budget deficit in five years as the economy slides into its first recession since 2009. The government unsealed one of its two sovereign wealth funds this year to cover a shortfall projected to reach almost 4 percent of gross domestic product. Investment has dropped every month from a year earlier since the start of 2014 and was down 6.5 percent in February.

While VEB is pulling out its money, it’s not planning to withdraw from the fund completely.

VEB is prepared to extend resources in the future “in case a suitable project is identified,” the bank’s press service said in a statement. It’s asked for the IFC fund to expand its mandate to allow investment beyond the banking industry to “keep its strategy effective in crisis conditions.”

Исландия въвежда "данък стабилност"

Исландия планира да продължи процеса по премахване на капиталовия контрол и за въвеждане на "данък стабилност" върху имуществото на фалиралите банки още през юни, заяви в интервю в Рейкявик на 11 април премиерът на страната Зигмундур Давид Гунлаугсон.

Кредиторите, които загубиха по-голяма част от инвестициите си когато исландските "Коптинг банк", "Глитнир банк" и "Ел Би Ай" спряха да обслужват дългове за общо 85 млрд. щ. долара през 2008-а, все още очакват окончателно споразумение с правителството. Капиталовият контрол, наложен от Рейкявик същата година, пък блокира усилията за финализиране на каквито и да било сделки. В момента рестрикциите засягат активи за около 5.3 млрд. щ. долара, които очакват да бъдат продадени или прехвърлени на трета страна.

Кредиторите не могат да стигнат до споразумения с оторизираните власти заради ценовите обрати в търговията на кроната. Гуналаугсон пък смята, че най-сериозното препятствие за премахване на капиталовия контрол е

While creditors are unable to complete settlements because of the krona tangles, Gunnlaugsson said that the biggest obstacle to removing controls is the failure of the lenders’ administrators to complete creditor settlements. It’s “desirable” that parliament manages to pass legislation on the capital controls removal before Althingi is supposed to suspend for a summer break on May 29, the premier said.

The krona strengthened 0.03 percent to 146.51 per euro as of 10:07 a.m. in Reykjavik. The currency has strengthened 5 percent this year.

An exit tax has been discussed as part of a package to end the restrictions. In a speech given at Gunnlaugsson’s Progressive Party conference on April 10, he said that enacting a “stability tax” would generate “hundreds of billions of kronur and will, alongside other actions, allow the government to remove capital controls without jeopardizing economic stability.”

‘Quite Vigorously’

Gunnlaugsson declined to comment on whether the planned stability tax and an exit tax were one and the same. He also said he couldn’t elaborate on whether the tax would be imposed on all the assets of the failed banks or only on assets held in Iceland. Gunnlaugsson also said he was aware that any taxation of the failed banks would likely be challenged in court.

“These men uphold their interest quite vigorously, often at times,” the 40-year-old premier said. “It’s no surprise that they intend to do that now as before.”

Fed Heeds Wall Street’s Warning on Where Next Crisis May Come From

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and BlackRock Inc. have argued for years that a key response to the last financial crisis could help fuel the next one. Global regulators are starting to heed their warnings.

At issue is the role of clearinghouses — platforms that regulators turned to following the 2008 meltdown to shed more light on the $700 trillion swaps market. A pivotal goal was ensuring that losses at one bank don’t imperil a wide swath of companies, and the broader economy.

Now, Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo is quizzing Wall Street after big lenders and asset managers said clearinghouses pose their own threats, said three people with knowledge of the discussions who weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Among the concerns raised by financial firms: Relying on clearinghouses shifts risk to just a handful of entities, and the collapse of one could lead to uncapped losses for banks.

“You’ve concentrated the point of failure,” Thomas Hoenig, the vice chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., said in an April 1 interview. His agency is responsible for winding down failed financial firms.

‘Sufficient Safeguards’

Swaps trading — when it was largely unregulated — amplified the meltdown seven years ago and prompted a $182 billion U.S. rescue of American International Group Inc. The recent government scrutiny comes as more derivatives trades than ever are guaranteed at central clearinghouses.

“There must be sufficient financial safeguards and resources to minimize the threat of failure under market stress,” Sandie O’Connor, chief regulatory affairs officer at JPMorgan, is slated to say Friday in remarks at a Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago conference on clearinghouses.

Barbara Novick, a vice chairman and co-founder of BlackRock, said in an interview that a clearinghouse’s ability to withstand a future crisis or be wound down is her “No. 1 systemic risk issue.” BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager.

Spokesmen for the Fed and other regulators declined to comment.

Banks deposit collateral at clearinghouses to protect against defaults, while clearinghouses also contribute some of their own capital. If both of those funding sources are exhausted in a time of stress, a clearinghouse could then require banks and other members to pick up the tab.

More Capital

After the crisis, U.S., European and Asian authorities required that most derivatives be guaranteed at clearinghouses instead of allowing risks to mount directly — and unseen — between traders. That move increased the role of platforms owned by CME Group Inc., Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and LCH.Clearnet Group Ltd., where traders clear swaps tied to interest rates, bonds and other assets.

While it’s unlikely that global regulators will back away from mandating the use of clearinghouses, the current review could lead to new policies.

JPMorgan published a September paper calling on clearinghouses to put more of their own capital aside as a cushion against massive losses. The bank also said the entities shouldn’t rely so heavily on levies from members.

The Clearing House Association, which represents Wall Street banks, not derivatives clearinghouses, has led an intense lobbying effort in Washington.

For more than two years, the trade group has been pressuring regulators — including during visits in recent weeks to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Treasury Department, according to public records and people with knowledge of the matter. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc executives attended at least one of the meetings.

Self-Serving Arguments

Clearinghouses counter that many of the issues raised by lenders are self-serving. In a March 9 letter to Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew, CME and ICE wrote that banks are pushing “narrow topics of interest.”

Unlike banks, clearinghouses aren’t “risk-taking institutions,” so it’s unnecessary to dictate how much capital they should set aside for a potential default, according to the letter, which also was signed by the Depository Trust and Clearing Corp. and the Options Clearing Corp. The companies sent the note to Lew because he leads the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a panel of U.S. regulators set up to sniff out threats to the economy.

The concerns cited by banks aren’t completely abstract. Two years ago, the default of a South Korean securities firm forced the local exchange to tap an emergency fund. The situation led to the surviving clearing members losing some of their default-fund contributions, Mark Wetjen, a commissioner at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said in a 2014 speech.

Reassigned Staff

Regulators began to step up their scrutiny late last year. The Fed has reassigned staff internally to bolster oversight of clearinghouses and appointed a new deputy director, Matthew Eichner, whose responsibilities include monitoring potential dangers posed by the entities. The OCC, which regulates some of the largest banks that deal in swaps, is considering new measures to make sure lenders adequately manage their exposures, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

Tarullo, the Fed’s point man on financial regulation and oversight, has publicly conceded that it’s hard for banks to determine their own market risks if they can’t evaluate how badly they would be hit by the failure of a clearinghouse. It’s “worth considering” whether clearinghouses have enough funds to handle major defaults, he said in a Jan. 30 speech.

These Will Be the World's 20 Largest Economies in 2030

Take a peek at the new world that awaits us

by hidden line after 'By'Jeanna Smialek

5:01 PM MSK

April 10, 2015

Get ready for a new economic order. In the world 15 years from now, the U.S. will be far less dominant, several emerging markets will catapult into prominence, and some of the largest European economies will be slipping behind.

That's according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest macroeconomic projections that go out to 2030, displayed in the chart below. The U.S. will just barely remain the global leader, with $24.8 trillion in annual output. The gray bar represents the $16.8 trillion gross domestic product projected for 2015, and the green bar shows how much bigger the economy is expected to be 15 years from now. The country, worth 25 percent of the world economy in 2006 and 23 percent in 2015, will see its share decline to 20 percent.

China's GDP will grow to more than twice its size today, helping the Asian powerhouse to almost entirely close its gap with the U.S.

India, ranked eighth for 2015, will climb past Brazil, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan to take third place in the world ranking. The International Monetary Fund calls India "the bright spot in the global landscape." The country will have the largest workforce in the world within the next 15 years, the IMF notes, and among the youngest.

Other nations won't be so lucky, particularly among developed economies. Japan, which was a roaring economy until its asset bubble burst in the early 1990s, has already slogged through decades of stagnation and will likely continue to see very little growth over the next 15 years. That will push Japan down a spot in the rankings by 2030, according to the USDA estimates.

Japan is "an important lesson in how quickly you can downshift your status of what a structure of an economy delivers," said Bruce Kasman, JPMorgan's chief economist.

France will slide three spots, while Italy drops two.

In the overall ranking, Jamaica will surrender the most ground, bumping down 13 places to 136. Countries with the biggest advances — like Uganda, which will climb 18 spots to rank 91 — are concentrated in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

It's important to take estimates stretching out so far with a note of caution, though.

"There are lots of uncertainties," said Kasman. "Whether China grows at 4 percent or 6 percent matters an awful lot for where it looks like it's going to be in the global economy. Whether India grows at 3 percent or 8 percent — these are huge differences when you compound them over long periods of time."

The USDA is not the only — and hardly the most widely-followed — ranking of global economic growth, though it does offer the advantage of particularly long-term outlooks. The International Monetary Fund's economic outlook only projects out two years. Look out for it later this month.

And if 15 years is too far out for you, take a look at the fastest-growing economies just for this year.

(The graphic in this story has been corrected to reflect the accurate order of the world's 20 largest economies in 2030 according to the USDA's forecasts. The projections show that the 19th-largest economy will be Nigeria and the 20th-largest will be the Netherlands.)

САЩ – 24.8 трлн. щ. долара

Китай – 22.2 трлн. долара

Индия – 6.6 трлн. долара

Япония – 6.4 трлн. долара

Германия – 4.5 трлн. долара

Бразилия – 4.0 трлн. долара

Великобритания – 3.6 трлн. долара

Франция – 3.3 трлн. долара

Канада – 2.6 трлн. долара

Русия – 2.4 трлн. долара

Италия – 2.3 трлн. долара

Мексико – 2.3 трлн. долара

Индонезия – 2.1 трлн. долара

Австралия – 1.9 трлн. долара

Южна Корея – 1.9 трлн. долара

Испания – 1.8 трлн. долара

Турция – 1.6 трлн. долара

Саудитска Арабия – 1.3 трлн. долара

Нигерия – 1.0 трлн. долара

Холандия – 1.0 трлн. долара

