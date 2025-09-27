Eng. Veselin Chipev: Our relations with Moldova hold great promise

His Excellency Emil Jacotă, the Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Bulgaria, together with his wife, his team, and Eng. Dr. Veselin Chipev – the Honorary Consul of Moldova in Bulgaria, welcomed on September 24 several hundred guests – diplomats, members of parliament, and business representatives – at Hotel Marinela. They celebrated 34 years since parliament adopted the nation’s Declaration of Independence and broke away from the Soviet Union and 33 years of diplomatic relations with Bulgaria. Following the celebration, we spoke with Eng. Dr. Veselin Chipev.

Eng. Dr. Chipev, as Honorary Consul of Moldova in Plovdiv, you have once again supported the celebration of Moldova’s Independence Day and the anniversary of diplomatic relations with Bulgaria. This year was probably a bit different, as since February 2025, Moldova has a new ambassador – His Excellency Emil Jacotă,. Was it easy to establish a working relationship with him?

– Yes, our communication has been excellent. In preparing the event, we exchanged ideas and complemented each other’s efforts. I believe that our future cooperation – especially in terms of ensuring the smooth development of diplomatic relations – has a very promising outlook.

What are your specific responsibilities in Plovdiv?

– As founder and chairman of the Bulgarian-Moldovan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, I participate annually in the Plovdiv International Fair to promote Moldovan culture, tourism, and, of course, Moldovan wines, which are internationally renowned. I also organize other events aimed at showcasing Moldova as a cultural hub.

In Plovdiv, we coordinate closely with other cities – primarily Sofia. Tasks assigned by His Excellency Ambassador Jacotă are divided between Plovdiv and Sofia to ensure timely and efficient implementation.

In terms of culture, for example, our goal is to present Moldovan arts and traditions not only in Plovdiv but also in Sofia. There are many cultural similarities between Moldova and Bulgaria. You may have seen the traditional costumes displayed at the event – one of the mannequins was dressed in a traditional Moldovan women’s outfit. We want to help Bulgarians gain a deeper understanding of Moldovan heritage.

Were you personally involved in selecting those costumes?

– The costumes were specially selected by the ambassador’s team. By highlighting the cultural similarities between our two nations, we bring Moldova closer to the Bulgarian people, making it more accessible and familiar.

Do you organize special initiatives for the Bessarabian Bulgarian community in Moldova?

– Yes. Together with His Excellency Emil Jacotă, and his wife, Mrs. Lyubomira Jacotă, we are currently preparing an exhibition that will open on November 5. It will feature drawings by Bessarabian Bulgarian children from various schools in Moldova, inspired by the works of Bulgarian authors, including the novels of Ivan Vazov.

Moldova is heading into elections on September 28. Are you encouraging Moldovan citizens living in Bulgaria to vote?

– No. Everyone should vote according to their conscience and what they believe is best for them. What matters most is that voters understand the significance of these elections. These are crucial times, and people must think long-term – not only for the good of Moldova but also for Europe as a whole.

When it comes to strengthening bilateral relations, are you focusing more on economic ties or cultural exchange?

– All aspects are equally important. In today’s complex global climate, as Ambassador Jacotă emphasized in his speech, we are also committed to supporting Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war. Our engagement extends beyond bilateral matters.

How do you assist Bulgarian businesses interested in developing economic relations with Moldova?

– Anyone with interest is welcome to contact me for assistance. The Honorary Consulate of Moldova in Plovdiv is easy to find online, and I always respond promptly. Moldovan citizens seeking opportunities in Bulgaria are also encouraged to reach out – I’m happy to support them in any way I can.